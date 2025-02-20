Catholic World News

Church leaders discuss evangelization through culture at Vatican meeting

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, organized a meeting, “Artisans of Hope,” as part of the Vatican’s Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture.

Representatives of the Archdiocese of Glasgow Arts Project, the McFarland Center for Religion, Ethics and Culture at the College of the Holy Cross (Massachusetts), and Benedictine College (Kansas) were among the speakers at the gathering.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

