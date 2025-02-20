Catholic World News

Catholic Charities agencies across country cut funding, lay off staff amid funding freeze

February 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Amid a 90-day federal funding freeze, diocesan Catholic Charities offices are laying off staff.

The article focuses on cuts in Santa Rosa, California; Syracuse, New York; and Dallas, Texas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu20 February
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Thursday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time. The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Jacinta (1910-1920), the youngest visionary of Our Lady of Fatima. The brother and sister who tended to their families’ sheep with their cousin Lucia Santo in the fields of Fatima, witnessed the…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: