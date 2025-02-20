Catholic Charities agencies across country cut funding, lay off staff amid funding freeze

Catholic World News

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Amid a 90-day federal funding freeze, diocesan Catholic Charities offices are laying off staff.

The article focuses on cuts in Santa Rosa, California; Syracuse, New York; and Dallas, Texas.

