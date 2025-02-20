Catholic World News

New jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jean-Pierre Keita, a priest whose parish includes 37 villages in Burkina Faso, said that 200 terrorists recently attacked three of the villages, killing at least 26. A subsequent attack left several dead.

One-third of the villages’ inhabitants are Christians. Among the victims was the priest’s father.

Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 23.0 million (map), is 56% Muslim, 26% Christian (16% Catholic), and 17% ethnic religionist. A jihadist insurgency began there in 2015.

