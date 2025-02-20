Catholic World News

Police thwart attacks on Kinshasa churches by political activists

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, thwarted plans by activists associated with the nation’s ruling party to disrupt worship at Catholic and Protestant churches.

The attacks were planned in response to meetings that Catholic and Protestant leaders held with a leader of the M23 movement, which has gained control of territory in the eastern part of the nation, and with Rwanda’s president, who has supported the movement.

