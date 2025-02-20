Catholic World News

USCCB publishes document on religious liberty, migration, and the border

February 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty has published a six-page “backgrounder” entitled “Religious Liberty, Migration, and the Border.”

The document has seven sections: “Lawfare Against Catholic Service to Migrants,” “The Secure the Border Act,” “Protecting Federal Funds from Human Trafficking and Smuggling Act,” “The Border Wall in Brownsville,” “Travel Ban,” “State-Level Harboring Laws,” and “Government Funding Opportunities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!