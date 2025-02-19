Catholic World News

Gerald Ridsdale, notorious abuser, dies in prison at 90

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gerald Ridsdale, one of Australia’s most notorious abusers, has died in prison at 90.

Ordained in 1961 and laicized in 1993, the Ballarat priest pleaded guilty to abuse or assault charges against 65 children.

