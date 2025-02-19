Catholic World News

Synod study group leaders meet; faithful have until March 31 to contribute

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The coordinators and secretaries of the 10 synod study groups met virtually on February 18 to discuss their progress.

In February 2024, Pope Francis formed the study groups to examine some of the issues that emerged during the first (October 2023) session of the synod on synodality. The study groups are expected to complete their work by June 2025.

At the beginning of the second (October 2024) session of the synod, Cardinal Mario Grech invited all Catholics to weigh in on the synod study groups’ deliberation. At the February 18 meeting, Cardinal Grech said that these contributions should be emailed to [email protected] by March 31.

