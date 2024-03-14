Catholic World News

Pope lists themes for Synod ‘study groups’

March 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has called for the creation of ten “study groups” to examine certain themes that “require in-depth study” in preparation for the October meeting of the Synod on Synodality.

In a letter to Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod, the Pope listed ten areas of study, which he said were derived from the report issued after last October’s plenary meeting of the Synod. The themes are:

Some aspects of the relationship between the Eastern Catholic Churches and the Latin Church. Listening to the Cry of the Poor. The mission in the digital environment. The revision of the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis in a missionary synodal perspective. Some theological and canonical matters regarding specific ministerial forms. The revision, in a synodal missionary perspective, of the documents touching on the relationship between Bishops, consecrated life, and ecclesial associations. Some aspects of the person and ministry of the Bishop (criteria for selecting candidates to Episcopacy, judicial function of the Bishops, nature and course of ad limina Apostolorum visits) from a missionary synodal perspective. The role of Papal Representatives in a missionary synodal perspective. Theological criteria and synodal methodologies for shared discernment of controversial doctrinal, pastoral, and ethical issues. The reception of the fruits of the ecumenical journey in ecclesial practices.

