Catholic World News

Holy hour for Pope’s health scheduled for all of Rome’s parishes

February 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Rome (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar general of the Diocese of Rome, has asked that a holy hour be held in all of Rome’s parishes and religious communities for the Pope’s health.

“Aware of how precious community prayer is, we ask all parish communities and religious life to live an hour of silent adoration before today’s evening Mass,” Cardinal Reina announced on the morning of February 19. “As a large family, we ask the Lord to give our Bishop [i.e., Pope Francis] the strength necessary to face this delicate moment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!