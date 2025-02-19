Catholic World News

Italian Premier Meloni visits Pope in hospital, says he’s in good spirits

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni visited Pope Francis on February 19, five days after he entered Agostino Gemelli Hospital.

Meloni described the Pontiff as “alert and responsive,” adding, ”We joked around as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humor.”

