Pillar journalist’s talks cancelled in Chicago

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: J.D. Flynn, editor of the Catholic news site The Pillar, reports that talks he was scheduled to give in Chicago, under the auspices of the Lumen Christi Institute, have been cancelled, apparently at the behest of the Chicago archdiocese.

While the archdiocese has given no reason for objection to the talks, Flynn concludes that he is unwelcome because The Pillar “takes seriously Pope Francis’ 2018 admonition, that Catholic journalists should do their work for the sake of reform in the Church.”

