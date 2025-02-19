Pillar journalist’s talks cancelled in Chicago
February 19, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: J.D. Flynn, editor of the Catholic news site The Pillar, reports that talks he was scheduled to give in Chicago, under the auspices of the Lumen Christi Institute, have been cancelled, apparently at the behest of the Chicago archdiocese.
While the archdiocese has given no reason for objection to the talks, Flynn concludes that he is unwelcome because The Pillar “takes seriously Pope Francis’ 2018 admonition, that Catholic journalists should do their work for the sake of reform in the Church.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Today 11:38 AM ET USA
J. D. ends his report with the declaration that he's mad. And, we all should be. We should be "Network" mad. It's perfectly clear what Cupich and McElroy/Gregory think of us and the Church. Such behavior and censorship is jaw dropping. It deserves the most strenuous rebuke that we can muster, such as a relentless brow-beating in every medium available to us. These dudes have declared war without warrant.