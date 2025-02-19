Catholic World News

Pope’s catechetical message: imitate the Magi

February 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In the catechetical message prepared for his regular weekly public audience on February 19, Pope Francis encourages the faithful to meditate on the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child.

Although the public audience was cancelled because of the Pope’s hospitalization, the Vatican released the text of his message. In it the Pontiff continued his reflections on the Gospel accounts of Christ’s infancy. Of the Magi, he wrote: