Pope’s catechetical message: imitate the Magi
February 19, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: In the catechetical message prepared for his regular weekly public audience on February 19, Pope Francis encourages the faithful to meditate on the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child.
Although the public audience was cancelled because of the Pope’s hospitalization, the Vatican released the text of his message. In it the Pontiff continued his reflections on the Gospel accounts of Christ’s infancy. Of the Magi, he wrote:
The sight of the star inspires an irrepressible joy in those men, because the Holy Spirit, who stirs the heart of whoever sincerely seeks God, also fills it with joy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
