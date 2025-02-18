Catholic World News

US dioceses vary widely in attracting seminarians

February 18, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: According to official statistics there are 2,980 men training for the priesthood in the 176 Roman Catholic dioceses in the US.

Writing for Catholic World Report, J.J. Ziegler takes an in-depth look at the numbers, showing which dioceses have been most successfully in recruiting seminarians, and which least successful: from the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota, which has a seminarian for every 1,904 Catholics, to the Diocese of Rochester, New York, with one for every 58,960. Among the largest archdioceses, Philadelphia boast a seminarian for every 16,281 Catholics; in Chicago, one for every 67,066.

Although there are many exceptions, Ziegler notes: “In general, the larger a diocese is, the stronger the current it must swim against in attracting seminarians.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!