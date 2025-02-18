Catholic World News

Holy See condemns M23 military offensive in eastern DR Congo

February 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said that the Holy See “is deeply concerned by the escalation of violence in eastern DRC [Democratic Republic of the Congo] and reiterates its strong condemnation of the recent offensive” by the M23 movement.

“This intensification of the conflict has provoked an enormous tragic loss of life, and a worrying increase in human rights violations,” he said at a recent UN Human Rights Council meeting. “The M23 should immediately cease all hostilities and withdraw from the occupied zones. The territorial integrity of the DRC must be fully respected.”

