Abducted Nigerian priest released

February 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Livinus Maurice, a Nigerian parish priest who was abducted while returning from a hospital visit, was released after four days in captivity.

His “release was made following pressure from a mixed security team composed of police officers, soldiers of the Isokpo Joint Task Force and local security officials,” the state police in Nigeria’s Rivers State (map) said in a statement. “Operations to capture the kidnappers are still ongoing.”

Two people who were accompanying the priest back from the hospital visit were also kidnapped; they, too, were released.

