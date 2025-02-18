Catholic World News

Cardinal Pierre: Work for world peace, just treatment of migrants, abolition of death penalty

February 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his address to the recent US Catholic Social Ministry Gathering in Washington, Cardinal Christophe Pierre underlined the importance of “abolition of the death penalty, advocacy for world peace, and the just treatment of migrants and refugees.”

“In limiting myself to these three, I do not intend to ignore or diminish the essential work being done in other areas,” he said. “But even if these are not the precise focus of your own apostolate, we can still be united in mind and heart in regard to them.”

