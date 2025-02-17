Catholic World News

Should US bishops refuse federal funds?

February 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on First Things

CWN Editor's Note: What would happen if the US Conference of Catholic Bishops refused to accept federal funding?

Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, asks that question in First Things. Federal programs can be attractive, he writes, but also dangerous:

But government money comes with the caveat that it cannot be used for evangelization. If the Church rejects federal funds, its work will profit the kingdom of God more.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.