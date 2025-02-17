Should US bishops refuse federal funds?
February 17, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: What would happen if the US Conference of Catholic Bishops refused to accept federal funding?
Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, asks that question in First Things. Federal programs can be attractive, he writes, but also dangerous:
But government money comes with the caveat that it cannot be used for evangelization. If the Church rejects federal funds, its work will profit the kingdom of God more.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Feb. 17, 2025 3:05 PM ET USA
This is a remarkably charitable and reasonable defense of the proposition that the Church recuse itself from its position as handmaid of the federal government. Period. In perpetuity. My opinion in addition is that the Church has adopted a default attitude that it's always better to be busy doing things, being seen as active. So we waste time and money, but by God we have given all our worth to solve a problem. Never admit we might make the problem worse. What say you??