Catholic World News

Female Anglican priest ‘concelebrates’ at Brazilian archbishop’s installation

February 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Anglican Ink

CWN Editor's Note: A female Anglican priest joined Catholic clergy at the altar, participated in the Eucharistic liturgy, and received the Eucharist at a Mass marking the installation of Archbishop Odelir Jose Magri to head the new Archdiocese of Chapeco, Brazil.

During his homily at the February 9 ceremony, the new archbishop made a point of welcoming Rev. Vivian Schwanke De Oliveira, and saying that her participation was a healthy sign of ecumenical unity. However, he later announced that her presence at the altar was an “isolated incident of inadvertent violation of liturgical norms.”

Archbishop Magri said: “We renew our commitment to doctrinal orthodoxy and liturgical orthopraxis, and will make efforts to avoid future errors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.