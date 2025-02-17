Catholic World News

Pope’s doctors report ‘complex clinical picture’

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Doctors treating Pope Francis at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital have reported “a complex clinical picture that will require an appropriate hospital stay.”

The February 17 announcement said that tests had uncovered a “polymicrobial infection” of the Pope’s respiratory system. Doctors are adjusting medication to combat that infection, and calling for thorough rest.

The Monday announcement did not indicate how long the Pope would be hospitalized. But the Vatican announced that his regular public audience on Wednesday would be cancelled, and all papal appointments for this week are on hold.

