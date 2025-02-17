Catholic World News

Pope appoints religious sister to run Vatican City State

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has formally appointed Sister Raffaella Petrini, FSE, as president of the Governatorate of Vatican City State, effective March 1.

Pope Francis had announced in January that Sister Petrini would succeed Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, LC, who has held the position since 2021. Sister Petrini has served as Secretary General of the Governatorate since 2021. The date for the transfer is Cardinal Vergez Algaza 80th birthday.

As president of the Governorate, Sister Petrini becomes the top-ranking woman at the Vatican, charged with responsibility for the daily operations, security, and preservation of Vatican City.

