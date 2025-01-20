Catholic World News

Woman religious tapped to head Vatican City governorate

January 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During an Italian television interview on January 19, Pope Francis disclosed that he has chosen Sister Raffaella Petrini to be the president of the Vatican City governorate.

Sister Petrini, who is currently secretary-general of the governorate, will take the top spot when Cardinal Fernando Vergez Algaza retires when he reaches his 80th birthday on March 1.

