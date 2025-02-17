Catholic World News

Connecticut diocese reaches $31M settlement with abuse victims

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, which filed for bankruptcy in 2021, has reached a $31-million settlement with a committee that represents 150 people who alleged they suffered abuse from diocesan clergy.

The settlement awaits approval from a bankruptcy court and from the victims themselves.

