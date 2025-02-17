Catholic World News

Kansas governor vetoes ban on ‘transgender’ interventions for minors

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Laura Kelly of Kansas has vetoed the Help Not Harm Act, which would have protected minors with gender dysphoria from puberty blockers and other surgical and chemical interventions.

The legislation passed the state house in an 83-35 vote and the state senate in a 32-8 vote. The house vote was one shy of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor’s veto.

