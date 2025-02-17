Catholic World News

Report: Cardinal Gregory cleared of harassment allegation

February 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar, citing “sources close to the Dicastery for Bishops,” reported that a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington accused Cardinal Wilton Gregory of sexual harassment, and that a Vatican investigation subsequently exonerated Cardinal Gregory.

“An official close to the investigation” said that “the complaint was made by a Washington priest, ordained within the last ten years, who was himself under a canonical disciplinary process, after he allegedly ‘groomed’ a minor female before initiating a sexual relationship with her when she turned 18 years old.”

The Pope accepted the 77-year-old cardinal’s resignation as archbishop of Washington on January 6; Cardinal Robert McElroy, 71, will be installed as archbishop on March 11.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!