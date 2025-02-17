Catholic World News

Pope’s health stable as he continues treatment in hospital

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said on February 16 that the Pope’s “clinical condition is stable, and the diagnostic and therapeutic process prescribed by the medical staff continues.”

“This morning, he received the Eucharist and followed the Holy Mass on television,” said Bruni. “In the afternoon, he alternated between reading and resting.”

The Pope was hospitalized on February 14 for bronchitis treatment.

