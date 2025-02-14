Catholic World News

Slovak prime minister meets with Pontiff

February 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 14 with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The Vatican reported that their conversation had touched on family and educational policy in Slovakia, and on international affairs, especially including the wars in Ukraine in Gaza.

The meeting took place Friday morning before Pope Francis was taken to Gemelli hospital for treatment of acute brochitis.

