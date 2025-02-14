Catholic World News

Russia sees room for ‘humanitarian cooperation’ with Vatican on Ukraine

February 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for Russia’s foreign ministry has reported “concrete results of Russian-Vatican cooperation on humanitarian aspects” of the war in Ukraine, and indicated an interest in continuing dialogue.

However, Artem Studennikov said that while the Vatican takes “an equidistant and balanced line” regarding the conflict, Moscow will not accept any proposal that furthers “the task of the West to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

