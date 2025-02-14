Catholic World News

Burkina Faso: 2 catechists brutally killed in a road attack

February 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two catechists in Burkina Faso were brutally killed in a road attack as they returned to their homes from a catechist training session.

Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 23.0 million (map), is 56% Muslim, 26% Christian (16% Catholic), and 17% ethnic religionist. A jihadist insurgency began there in 2015.

