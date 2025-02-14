Catholic World News

Federal judge prevents Pittsburgh from designating closed church as historic structure

February 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has prevented the City of Pittsburgh from designating a closed church as an historic structure.

The designation would have prevented the diocese from making any changes to the exterior of the building. In his 2017 decree closing the church, Bishop David Zubik had directed that the stained-glass windows be removed and “retained ... for use by other ecclesiastical entities.”

Judge W. Scott Hardy, a Trump appointee, ruled that “there is no compelling government interest in the City’s exercise of control over the Church Building.”

