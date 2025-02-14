Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory regrets his response to the Covid pandemic

February 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a farewell interview with his archdiocesan newspaper, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington said that he regretted his approach to the Covid pandemic.

“My approach was not what I would do with hindsight,” he said. “We were afraid to be together. And so I would say, my approach now would be to say as, Pope Saint John Paul II often said, ‘Be not afraid.’ But fear really was a dominant emotion for many people.”

He added:

Christ did not found a Church on media. He founded a Church for men and women to be together, and in the midst of that gathering, where two or three have come together, (Jesus said) “I’m in their midst.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

