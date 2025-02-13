Catholic World News

Vatican exhibit will show inmates’ portraits on outer jail wall

February 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that as part of its Jubilee celebrations, portraits of inmates at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison will be projected onto the prison’s exterior.

The portraits of 27 prisoners have been done by a Chinese artist, Yan Pei-Ming. The exhibit will mark the beginning of a Jubilee for Artists, February 15—18, which will also see the opening of a space for the work of contemporary artists on the Villa della Conciliazione leading into St. Peter’s Square.

