Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich welcomes papal letter on immigration, issue of ‘preeminent urgency’

February 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican Media, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago welcomed the Pope’s letter to the US bishops on migration (CWN analysis).

“The Holy Father has clearly identified for the US bishops and Church the protection and advocacy for the dignity of migrants as the preeminent urgency at this moment,” Cardinal Cupich said. “I am grateful for his encouragement of bishops who have criticized mass indiscriminate deportations and the criminalization of immigrants, as well as his challenge for all the bishops to walk together and defend the human dignity of the migrants in our country,”

Cardinal Cupich’s choice of words (“preeminent urgency”) recalls the language of Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, the US bishops’ quadrennial election statement. That document, approved by the bishops at their fall 2023 meeting, states that “the threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks our most vulnerable and voiceless brothers and sisters and destroys more than a million lives per year in our country alone” (p. viii).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!