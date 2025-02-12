Catholic World News

European bishops call attention to Congo crisis

February 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Commission of BIshops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has issued a statement expressing “deep sorrow and urgent concern” about the mounting violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The situation in the city of Goma has become a humanitarian crisis, said Bishop Mariano Crociata. The Italian prelate remarked that the involvement of troops from neighboring Rwanda in a rebel offensive is a “serious violation of international law.”

