Archbishop Gomez laments mass deportation, recalls that Obama deported more than 5 million

February 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said that mass deportation “would be a human rights nightmare, involving the forced repatriation of a population roughly the size of Ohio.”

Archbishop Gomez said he wrote those words in 2013, when an administration from a different party was in power (the Obama administration). Archbishop Gomez recalled that the Obama administration deported more than 5 million illegal immigrants.

“The last comprehensive reform of our nation’s immigration system was in 1986,” the prelate added, as he called for immigration reform. “40 years is a long time for our leaders to avoid solving an important problem. The failure of political will and courage has truly been bipartisan.”

