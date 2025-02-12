Catholic World News

Trump border czar knocks papal criticism: ‘Fix the Catholic Church’

February 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Hill

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to the Pope’s letter to the US bishops on migration (CWN analysis), President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said, “I’ve got harsh words for the Pope. The Pope ought to fix the Catholic Church.”

“I’m saying this as a lifelong Catholic,” said Homan. “He ought to fix the Catholic Church and concentrate on his work and leave border enforcement to us.”

Homan added:

He wants to attack us securing our border? He has a wall around the Vatican, does he not? So he has a wall to protect his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.