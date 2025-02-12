Catholic World News

New Mumbai archbishop speaks of Church of joy

February 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Rodrigues has begun his ministry as archbishop of Mumbai (Bombay), India’s largest city.

“Jesus replaces all the old laws and gives [His disciples] a new law of love, Archbishop Rodrigues preached on February 11. “He gives them the assurance that those who accept this message will experience that newness and renewal within and will be filled with joy.”

“We encounter the Lord in the Church in a very special way through the sacraments,” he continued. “The ordained ministers have a special role in this; in letting each of the sacraments be a Joyful celebration ... And so the Church must go out to the world and bring this joy to people: the joy of the Lord.”

