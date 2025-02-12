Catholic World News

Archbishop Broglio writes Pope, expresses US bishops’ ‘profound gratitude’ for ‘prayerful support’

February 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has written a letter to Pope Francis expressing the US bishops’ “profound gratitude” for the “prayerful support” expressed in the Pope’s letter on migration (CWN analysis).

“We all turn to the Lord in prayer that families suffering from the sudden withdrawal of aid may find the strength to endure,” Archbishop Broglio wrote. “With you, we pray that the US government keep its prior commitments to help those in desperate need.”

“We also turn to the People of God to ask their mercy and generosity in supporting the Catholic Relief Services national collection this Lent as well as the ‘on the ground’ work of local Catholic Charities organizations so that the void might be filled with the efforts of all,” Archbishop Broglio continued. “As we struggle to continue our care for the needy in our midst and the desire to improve the situation in those places from which immigrants come to our shores, we are ever mindful that in them we see the Face of Christ.”

