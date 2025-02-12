Catholic World News

USCCB National Marriage Week statement: Commitment to fidelity and love in marriage is a source of hope

February 12, 2025



CWN Editor's Note: In a brief statement for National Marriage Week, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth said that “the commitment to fidelity and love that marriage entails is a source of hope for all generations.”

“It is an antidote to the loneliness and discouragement of many young people today and deserves our prioritization as a Church and society,” said Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota. “National Marriage Week reminds couples that their commitment is a sign and source of hope for the future and a spring of exemplary love that reverberates through generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: feedback - Today 8:24 AM ET USA

    When did Marriage morph from God's plan for humanity from the beginning (Matthew 19:4-5) to "an antidote to the loneliness and discouragement"? And why not address during the National Marriage Week the new problem of 75% of Catholics' support for gay "marriage"? https://www.catholicculture.org/news/headlines/index.cfm?storyid=58312

