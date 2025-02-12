Catholic World News

USCCB National Marriage Week statement: Commitment to fidelity and love in marriage is a source of hope

February 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In a brief statement for National Marriage Week, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth said that “the commitment to fidelity and love that marriage entails is a source of hope for all generations.”

“It is an antidote to the loneliness and discouragement of many young people today and deserves our prioritization as a Church and society,” said Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota. “National Marriage Week reminds couples that their commitment is a sign and source of hope for the future and a spring of exemplary love that reverberates through generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.