Pope, at general audience, reflects on Christ’s Nativity, visit of the shepherds

February 12, 2025

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences on “Jesus Christ our Hope,” with a focus on Christ’s infancy, Pope Francis reflected on the Nativity of Christ and the visit of the shepherds during his February 12 general audience.

“We now reflect on the humility of the Son of God, who chose to enter our human history not with resounding proclamations but in poverty and simplicity,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Born in Bethlehem, a town whose name means ‘House of Bread,’ Jesus—the Bread come down from heaven to satisfy the hunger of the world (cf. Jn 6:51)—is laid in a manger because there is no room for him in the inn.”

The summary continued:

The joyful news of the Saviour’s birth is proclaimed first to the lowly shepherds. Here we see that in God’s plan, ‘it is the humble and the poor who greet the event of the Incarnation’ (Admirabile Signum, 5). Like the shepherds, may we rejoice in the marvel of God’s love, revealed in hiddenness and weakness, and confess our hope in the silent power of that love so that it may transform our lives.

