Bishop Zanchetta expected back in Argentina to serve prison sentence

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Argentine authorities expect Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta to return from Rome this week to continue serving a four-and-a-half year prison sentence for sexual abuse, according to a report in La Nuova Bussola.

Bishop Zanchetta—whose case became an international scandal because of the support he received from Pope Francis—had obtained court permission to travel to Rome last November for medical treatment. Earlier this month a court rejected his appeal of his conviction. He had served only four months of his sentence in prison before being allowed to live under house arrest.

