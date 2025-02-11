Catholic World News

Caritas International blasts ‘reckless’ closing of US AID

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas International, the worldwide consortium of Catholic relief agencies, has issued a statement denouncing the Trump administration’s decision to close down the US Agency for International Development (AID).

The statement condemns “the ruthless and chaotic way this callous decision is being implemented,” saying that it “threatens the lives and dignity of millions.”

In a still more strident comment, Alistair Dutton, the secretary-general of Caritas International, said that the closing of AID “abruptly will kill millions of people and condemn hundreds of millions more to lives of dehumanizing poverty.” Dutton went on to say that the closing of AID “also presents massive challenges for all of us in the global humanitarian community, who will have to completely reassess whom we can continue to serve and how.”

