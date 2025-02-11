Catholic World News

AI must serve human dignity, Pope reminds French President Macron

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis repeated his warning that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must be carefully controlled, in a message to French President Emmanuel Macron, timed for the AI Action Summit meeting in Paris this week.

Without careful oversight, the Pope cautioned, the development of AI “could show its fearsome side by posing a threat to human dignity.” He called for a cautious approach that could enable every country to use AI as an aid to “development and its fight against poverty, but also for the protection of its local cultures and languages.”

