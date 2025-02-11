Catholic World News

Proposed legislation will harm indigenous peoples, Philippine prelates warn

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine bishops’ Episcopal Commission on Indigenous Peoples warned that proposed legislation will harm the nation’s indigenous peoples.

“They have an IP [indigenous peoples] culture that supports the simplicity of life, a low carbon footprint, and sustainable living,” the bishops wrote in their statement, entitled “Let us dance with the indigenous peoples.”

The bishops added, “Such a culture is beneficial for our society, and we should dance with them and allow ourselves to be taught by their IP wisdom.”

