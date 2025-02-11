Catholic World News

Church builds culture of encounter through schools, other institutions, Vatican diplomat says

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, took part in the 10th Geneva Interfaith Dialogue and said that the Church builds a culture of encounter through its educational institutions, charitable organizations, and promotion of art and culture.

The prelate also highlighted the Church’s healthcare institutions and services to migrants and refugees.

Peace, he concluded, is “a continued endeavor that should be constantly built by all men of good will.”

