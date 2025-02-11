Catholic World News

Church builds culture of encounter through schools, other institutions, Vatican diplomat says

February 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, took part in the 10th Geneva Interfaith Dialogue and said that the Church builds a culture of encounter through its educational institutions, charitable organizations, and promotion of art and culture.

The prelate also highlighted the Church’s healthcare institutions and services to migrants and refugees.

Peace, he concluded, is “a continued endeavor that should be constantly built by all men of good will.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue11 February
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Our Lady of Lourdes

Image for Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of Our Lady of Lourdes

Today is Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time. The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes today, marking the first apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1858 to fourteen-year-old Marie Bernade (St. Bernadette) Soubirous. Between February 11 and July 16, 1858, the…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: