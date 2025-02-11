Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairmen welcome executive order keeping men out of women’s sports

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two US bishops’ committees—the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, and the Committee on Catholic Education—welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order entitled “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports.”

Bishop Robert Barron and Bishop David O’Connell, CM, said that “policies must uphold human dignity,” including “equal treatment between women and men and affirmation of the goodness of a person’s body, which is genetically and biologically female or male.”

The prelates added:

The Church stands firmly against all unjust discrimination, including against those who experience gender discordance, who are equally loved by God. Students who experience gender dysphoria bear the full measure of human dignity, and they therefore must be treated with kindness and respect. Similar to their peers, those students must be assured the right to participate in or try out for co-educational activities in accord with their biological sex.

