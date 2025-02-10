Catholic World News

Singapore Catholics shaken by assaults on priests

February 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A physical attack on a Catholic priest in Signapore—the 2nd such incident in recent weeks—has raised concerns about the faithful in the usually peaceful little nation.

Father Cary Chan suffered minor injuries when he was punched by a man who was described as disturbed and was sent by authorities for psychiatric evaluation.

In a more serious incident last November, Father Christopher Lee was hospitalized when an assailant stabbed him at the altar while he was celebrating Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!