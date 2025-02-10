Vatican cardinal decries Trump plan to eliminate AID
February 10, 2025
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, the prefect of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, harshly criticized President Trump’s plan to eliminate the US Agency for International Development (AID) in an AP interview, saying that “many people are being hurt and indeed terrorized by these measures.”
The Czech cardinal observed that AID programs are already in place, and “to break commitments is a serious thing.” While conceding that a new US administration has the right to review its budget and priorities, he opined: “A crackdown is a terrible way to administer affairs and much less to administer justice.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 3:45 PM ET USA
Here's an idea. Why not act like a political lobbyist and urge Trump to end all government charitable activities and return the tax dollars to the taxpayers so they can decide which private charities to financially support and which to avoid. This way, charities can control their own destinies without the strictures and risks imposed by government bureaucrats. Imagine a Catholic charity, diocese, or other administrative unit free to use its donations as it sees fit. There are such charities.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 1:21 PM ET USA
On this side of the pond, all the right suspects loudly protest auditing and restraining the USAID: they usually seem to be more or less direct beneficiaries of the agency's unsupervised money pit. But why would a Jesuit Cardinal in the Vatican join in the protests? Does he really want, for example: $446,700 spent to promote atheism in Nepal, among many other secret and subversive payouts? I hope the auditors will be able to find and disclose every shady transaction.