Vatican cardinal decries Trump plan to eliminate AID

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, the prefect of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, harshly criticized President Trump’s plan to eliminate the US Agency for International Development (AID) in an AP interview, saying that “many people are being hurt and indeed terrorized by these measures.”

The Czech cardinal observed that AID programs are already in place, and “to break commitments is a serious thing.” While conceding that a new US administration has the right to review its budget and priorities, he opined: “A crackdown is a terrible way to administer affairs and much less to administer justice.”

