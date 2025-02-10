Catholic World News

Popes breathing problems continue

February 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis did not deliver his prepared homily at a February 9 Mass for the armed forces, handing his text to an aide to be read aloud, as he explained that he is still having breathing difficulties.

The Pope’s public appearance on Sunday—as usual, presiding at the Mass but not acting as principal celebrant—was his first public appearance since the Vatican announced last Friday that he would be holding audiences and meetings in his residence for the next few days because of a bout with bronchitis.

Pope Francis continued to hold his scheduled appointments on February 10.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!