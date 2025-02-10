Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy rips Trump’s ‘war of fear and terror’

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy, who in March will become Archbishop of Washington, DC, offered a preview of the his likely clashes with President Trump, during a prayer service for immigrants in San Diego on February 9.

Urging participants to speak out against the Trump crackdown on illegal immigration, the cardinal said: “We must speak up and proclaim that this unfolding misery and suffering and, yes, war of fear and terror cannot be tolerated in our midst.”

Cardinal McElroy charged that Trump’s policies go beyond preserving national borders, and have “become an indiscriminate campaign to bring fear into the hearts of every undocumented person, man, woman, mother child, family in our society.”

