Pope urges preservation of indigenous cultures

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in the Seventh Meeting of the Indigenous Peoples’ Forum, Pope Francis called for recognition of “the value of indigenous peoples, as well as the ancestral heritage of knowledge and practices that positively enrich the great human family, colouring it with the varied features of their traditions.”

The Pontiff said that indigenous cultures are threatened by several factor, notably “the increasing grabbing of farmland by multinational companies, large investors, and states.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

